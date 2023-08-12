Full card for UFC Fight Night: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

UFC Fight Night is set for Saturday, August 12th, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The six-card main event is highlighted by a welterweight between No. 10 Vicente Luque and No. 9 Rafael Dos Anjos. The main card is slated to begin at 7:00 p.m. EDT and is available for streaming on ESPN and ESPN+. There are a total of 13 bouts between the preliminary and main card.

The preliminary card is next up at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The big show gets started at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

The main event between Luque (21-9-1) and Dos Anjos (32-14) will meet for the first time in their respective careers. The latter is a former champ and was once one of the best in the division. He has had an up-and-down career since losing the title and has not had a title shot since 2018. This is one of two bouts on the card between ranked fighters. The other is a light heavyweight bout between No. 13 Khalil Roundtree Jr. and No. 14 Chris Dakaus. They will also square off for the first time in their respective careers.

UFC Fight Night: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos Font main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Main event: #10 Vicente Luque vs. #9 Rafael Dos Anjos, welterweight

#10 Vicente Luque vs. #9 Rafael Dos Anjos, welterweight Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu, featherweight

#13 Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. #14 Chris Daukaus, light heavyweight

Polyana Viana vs. Iasmin Lucindo, women’s strawweight

AJ Dobson vs. Tafon Nchukwi, middleweight

Josh Frems vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+