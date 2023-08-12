 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full card for UFC Fight Night: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

We take a look at what to expect from the full card for UFC Fight Night topped by Vicente Luque and Rafael Dos Anjos fighting at welterweight.

By Mike Turay and Christian Crittenden
UFC Fight Night is set for Saturday, August 12th, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The six-card main event is highlighted by a welterweight between No. 10 Vicente Luque and No. 9 Rafael Dos Anjos. The main card is slated to begin at 7:00 p.m. EDT and is available for streaming on ESPN and ESPN+. There are a total of 13 bouts between the preliminary and main card.

The main event between Luque (21-9-1) and Dos Anjos (32-14) will meet for the first time in their respective careers. The latter is a former champ and was once one of the best in the division. He has had an up-and-down career since losing the title and has not had a title shot since 2018. This is one of two bouts on the card between ranked fighters. The other is a light heavyweight bout between No. 13 Khalil Roundtree Jr. and No. 14 Chris Dakaus. They will also square off for the first time in their respective careers.

UFC Fight Night: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos Font main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

  • Main event: #10 Vicente Luque vs. #9 Rafael Dos Anjos, welterweight
  • Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu, featherweight
  • #13 Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. #14 Chris Daukaus, light heavyweight
  • Polyana Viana vs. Iasmin Lucindo, women’s strawweight
  • AJ Dobson vs. Tafon Nchukwi, middleweight
  • Josh Frems vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

  • JP Buys vs. Marcus Mcghee, bantamweight
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Mike Breeden, lightweight
  • Francis Marshall vs. Issac Dulgarian, featherweight
  • Josh Parisian vs. Martin Buday, heavyweight
  • Jaqueline Amorim vs. Montserrat Cornejo, women’s strawweight
  • Da’Mon Blakcshear vs. Brady Hiestand, bantamweight
  • Juliana Miller vs. Luana Santos, women’s flyweight

