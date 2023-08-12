Start time for UFC Fight Night main card on Saturday, August 12

UFC Fight Night is set for Saturday, August 12, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nv. The main event of the evening is a welterweight bout between No. 9 Vicente Luque and No. 10 Rafael Dos Anjos. The two fighters will meet for the first time in their respective careers. Dos Anjos as the former champion, was once the best fighter in the division. Luque has yet to hold a championship nor had an opportunity to fight for one.

There is one other fight on the card that features ranked fighters, and it is No. 13 Khalil Rountree Jr. and No. 14 Chris Daukaus. Those two will meet for the first time in their careers. The latter is fairly new to the division and could still move his way up the division should be able to go on a hot streak and pull off several upsets. There are two middleweight bouts on the card along with a featherweight bout and a women’s strawweight bout.

The regular preliminary card is scheduled to start at 4 p.m E.T and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. There are currently seven fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started a 7 p.m. ET and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Luque vs. Dos Anjos, it’s estimated that will start just after midnight ET.