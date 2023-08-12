How to watch UFC Fight Night: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos via live stream

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada will be the site for a showdown between Vincente Luque and Rafael Dos Anjos. The fight will be held on Saturday, August 12 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card, There are also seven fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Luque (21-9-1) will enter the octagon for the first time in 2023 when he squares off against Dos Anjos on Saturday. The last time we saw him, he suffered a third-round loss via KO to Geoff Neal. His last win came in August 2021 when he defeated Michael Chiesa via first-round submission. The veteran is currently ranked No. 9 in the division and has to get a title opportunity.

Dos Anjos (32-14) will also enter the octagon for the first time this year. The last time we saw him, he defeated Bryan Barberena via second-round submission using the rear naked choke. The former champion is currently the No. 10 fighter in the welterweight division. He has not had a championship opportunity since 2018, and unless he goes on a hot streak likely won’t get another opportunity in the near future.

Luque is an early betting favorite at -102 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Dos Anjos is betting at -118

