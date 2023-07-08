UFC 290 has arrived. The fighters are in Las Vegas for the latest PPV event at T-Mobile Arena. The early preliminary card gets started at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. on ABC and ESPN. The main card starts at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.

The card is topped by a pair of title matches. The co-feature of the night will see Brandon Moreno put his flyweight title on the line against Alexandre Pantoja. The main event will see Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez face off the unify the featherweight title.

Below we’ve broken down each fight with DraftKings Sportsbook odds to win and method of victory. We’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC 290 card wraps up.

Main Card

Main event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez, featherweight title

Volkanovski: -360

Rodriguez: +280

Winning method

Volkanovski by KO/TKO/DQ: +150

Volkanovski by Submission: +1000

Volkanovski by Decision: +140

Draw: +5000

Rodriguez by KO/TKO/DQ: +550

Rodriguez by Submission: +1400

Rodriguez by Decision: +1000

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Moreno: -205

Pantoja: +175

Winning method

Moreno by KO/TKO/DQ: +250

Moreno by Submission: +900

Moreno by Decision: +140

Draw: +5000

Pantoja by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000

Pantoja by Submission: +450

Pantoja by Decision: +500

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Whittaker: -360

Du Plessis: +280

Winning method

Whittaker by KO/TKO/DQ: -110

Whittaker by Submission: +1100

Whittaker by Decision: +240

Draw: +5000

Du Plessis by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Du Plessis by Submission: +1400

Du Plessis by Decision: +1100

Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker

Turner: -285

Hooker: +240

Winning method

Turner by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Turner by Submission: +200

Turner by Decision: +500

Draw: +5000

Hooker by KO/TKO/DQ: +550

Hooker by Submission: +1600

Hooker by Decision: +600

Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn

Nickal: -2100

Woodburn: +1100

Winning method

Nickal by KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Nickal by Submission: -250

Nickal by Decision: +1000

Draw: +5000

Woodburn by KO/TKO/DQ: +1600

Woodburn by Submission: +5000

Woodburn by Decision: +2500

Preliminary Card

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

Lawler: +190

Price: -225

Winning method

Lawler by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Lawler by Submission: +2000

Lawler by Decision: +500

Draw: +5000

Price by KO/TKO/DQ: +100

Price by Submission: +800

Price by Decision: +380

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell

Della Maddalena: -1100

Harrell: +675

Winning method

Della Maddalena by KO/TKO/DQ: -360

Della Maddalena by Submission: +450

Della Maddalena by Decision: +900

Draw: +5000

Harrell by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400

Harrell by Submission: +1800

Harrell by Decision: +2000

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes

Jauregui: -400

Gomes: +300

Winning method

Jauregui by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Jauregui by Submission: +1200

Jauregui by Decision: +110

Draw: +5000

Gomes by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Gomes by Submission: +2000

Gomes by Decision: +600

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Crute: -140

Menifield: +120

Winning method

Crute by KO/TKO/DQ: +240

Crute by Submission: +300

Crute by Decision: +550

Draw: +5000

Menifield by KO/TKO/DQ: +185

Menifield by Submission: +2000

Menifield by Decision: +700

Early Preliminary Card

Tatsuro Taira vs. Edgard Chairez

Taira: -975

Chairez: +675

Winning method

Taira by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Taira by Submission: -225

Taira by Decision: +330

Draw: +5000

Chairez by KO/TKO/DQ: +1800

Chairez by Submission: +2800

Chairez by Decision: +1400

Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio

Petrino: -230

Prachnio: +195

Winning method

Petrino by KO/TKO/DQ: -135

Petrino by Submission: +1000

Petrino by Decision: +550

Draw: +5000

Prachnio by KO/TKO/DQ: +380

Prachnio by Submission: +2500

Prachnio by Decision: +600

Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrence Mitchell

Saaiman: -585

Mitchell: +420

Winning method

Saaiman by KO/TKO/DQ: -165

Saaiman by Submission: +350

Saaiman by Decision: +500

Draw: +5000

Mitchell by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200

Mitchell by Submission: +1200

Mitchell by Decision: +1100

Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Aguilar

Ross: +125

Aguilar: -145

Winning method

Ross by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Ross by Submission: +1800

Ross by Decision: +400

Draw: +5000

Aguilar by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Aguilar by Submission: +200

Aguilar by Decision: +300

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

Kirk: +135

Ribovics: -155

Winning method

Kirk by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Kirk by Submission: +350

Kirk by Decision: +450

Draw: +5000

Ribovics by KO/TKO/DQ: +120

Ribovics by Submission: +700

Ribovics by Decision: +500