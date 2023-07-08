UFC 290 has arrived. The fighters are in Las Vegas for the latest PPV event at T-Mobile Arena. The early preliminary card gets started at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. on ABC and ESPN. The main card starts at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.
The card is topped by a pair of title matches. The co-feature of the night will see Brandon Moreno put his flyweight title on the line against Alexandre Pantoja. The main event will see Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez face off the unify the featherweight title.
Below we’ve broken down each fight with DraftKings Sportsbook odds to win and method of victory. We’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC 290 card wraps up.
Main Card
Main event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez, featherweight title
Winning method
Volkanovski by KO/TKO/DQ: +150
Volkanovski by Submission: +1000
Volkanovski by Decision: +140
Draw: +5000
Rodriguez by KO/TKO/DQ: +550
Rodriguez by Submission: +1400
Rodriguez by Decision: +1000
Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja
Moreno: -205
Pantoja: +175
Winning method
Moreno by KO/TKO/DQ: +250
Moreno by Submission: +900
Moreno by Decision: +140
Draw: +5000
Pantoja by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000
Pantoja by Submission: +450
Pantoja by Decision: +500
Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Whittaker: -360
Du Plessis: +280
Winning method
Whittaker by KO/TKO/DQ: -110
Whittaker by Submission: +1100
Whittaker by Decision: +240
Draw: +5000
Du Plessis by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Du Plessis by Submission: +1400
Du Plessis by Decision: +1100
Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker
Turner: -285
Hooker: +240
Winning method
Turner by KO/TKO/DQ: +165
Turner by Submission: +200
Turner by Decision: +500
Draw: +5000
Hooker by KO/TKO/DQ: +550
Hooker by Submission: +1600
Hooker by Decision: +600
Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn
Nickal: -2100
Woodburn: +1100
Winning method
Nickal by KO/TKO/DQ: +225
Nickal by Submission: -250
Nickal by Decision: +1000
Draw: +5000
Woodburn by KO/TKO/DQ: +1600
Woodburn by Submission: +5000
Woodburn by Decision: +2500
Preliminary Card
Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price
Lawler: +190
Price: -225
Winning method
Lawler by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Lawler by Submission: +2000
Lawler by Decision: +500
Draw: +5000
Price by KO/TKO/DQ: +100
Price by Submission: +800
Price by Decision: +380
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell
Della Maddalena: -1100
Harrell: +675
Winning method
Della Maddalena by KO/TKO/DQ: -360
Della Maddalena by Submission: +450
Della Maddalena by Decision: +900
Draw: +5000
Harrell by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400
Harrell by Submission: +1800
Harrell by Decision: +2000
Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes
Jauregui: -400
Gomes: +300
Winning method
Jauregui by KO/TKO/DQ: +165
Jauregui by Submission: +1200
Jauregui by Decision: +110
Draw: +5000
Gomes by KO/TKO/DQ: +900
Gomes by Submission: +2000
Gomes by Decision: +600
Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
Crute: -140
Menifield: +120
Winning method
Crute by KO/TKO/DQ: +240
Crute by Submission: +300
Crute by Decision: +550
Draw: +5000
Menifield by KO/TKO/DQ: +185
Menifield by Submission: +2000
Menifield by Decision: +700
Early Preliminary Card
Tatsuro Taira vs. Edgard Chairez
Taira: -975
Chairez: +675
Winning method
Taira by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Taira by Submission: -225
Taira by Decision: +330
Draw: +5000
Chairez by KO/TKO/DQ: +1800
Chairez by Submission: +2800
Chairez by Decision: +1400
Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio
Petrino: -230
Prachnio: +195
Winning method
Petrino by KO/TKO/DQ: -135
Petrino by Submission: +1000
Petrino by Decision: +550
Draw: +5000
Prachnio by KO/TKO/DQ: +380
Prachnio by Submission: +2500
Prachnio by Decision: +600
Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrence Mitchell
Saaiman: -585
Mitchell: +420
Winning method
Saaiman by KO/TKO/DQ: -165
Saaiman by Submission: +350
Saaiman by Decision: +500
Draw: +5000
Mitchell by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200
Mitchell by Submission: +1200
Mitchell by Decision: +1100
Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Aguilar
Ross: +125
Aguilar: -145
Winning method
Ross by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Ross by Submission: +1800
Ross by Decision: +400
Draw: +5000
Aguilar by KO/TKO/DQ: +700
Aguilar by Submission: +200
Aguilar by Decision: +300
Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics
Kirk: +135
Ribovics: -155
Winning method
Kirk by KO/TKO/DQ: +700
Kirk by Submission: +350
Kirk by Decision: +450
Draw: +5000
Ribovics by KO/TKO/DQ: +120
Ribovics by Submission: +700
Ribovics by Decision: +500