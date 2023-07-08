Everything you need to know for Taira vs. Chairez at UFC 290

UFC 290 is set to take place this Saturday, July 8 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and includes a 14-fight card. The early prelims get going at 6 p.m. ET., followed by the prelims which are set for 8 p.m. A featherweight showdown between current champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez will highlight the main card at 10 p.m. Also notable in the early prelims is a catchweight clash between Tatsuro Taira and Edgar Chairez.

Taira (13-0) is a coveted 23-year-old prospect who has had a near-flawless rise to making his PPV debut this weekend. Taira has gone 3-0 to start his UFC career, including back-to-back submission wins over C.J. Vergara and Jesus Santos Aguilar. 7 of his 13 wins have come by submission as he looks to jump into the flyweight rankings with another standout performance.

Chairez (10-4) is filling in for Brazilian striker Kleydson Rodrigues, who had problems making weight. Chairez made an appearance on the Dana White Contender Series, losing to Clayton Carpenter back in 2022. This will be a debut for the 27-year-old fighting out of Mexico who has experience fighting in the FFC.

How to watch Tatsuro Taira vs. Edgar Chairez

Date: Saturday, July 8

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Taira: -1050

Chairez: +700

Splits: 50% of handle, 78% of bets on Taira

Taira will continue his early dominance as Chairez is in a tough spot, with nothing to lose. Look for the prospect to showcase his strong submission skills and send a message to the flyweight division. Taira by KO or submission are both feasible plays.