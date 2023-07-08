Everything you need to know for Petrino vs. Prachnio at UFC 290

UFC 290 is set to take place this Saturday, July 8 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and includes a 14-fight card. The early prelims get going at 6 p.m. ET., followed by the prelims which are set for 8 p.m. A featherweight showdown between current champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez will highlight the main card at 10 p.m. Also notable in the early prelims is a light heavyweight clash between Vitor Petrino and Marcin Prachnio.

Petrino (8-0) enters this bout winning his last two, including a unanimous decision win over Anton Turkalji in March. In that victory, Petrino showcased an array of strong strikes and grappling skills that shaped the fight in its entirety. The 25-year-old out of Brazil earned a contract after a second-round KO of Rodolfo Bellato last September on the Dana White Contender Series. Petrino has a 77” reach, lands 3.4 strikes per minute and has a 48% striking accuracy.

Prachnio (16-6) has been active since 2018, going 3-1 in his last four octagon appearances after losing his first 3 bouts. After an unstable start to his fight career, Prachnio has seemingly grown more comfortable of late. The 34-year-old out of Poland defeated William Knight by way of a unanimous decision in February. Prachnio has a 74 reach, lands 5.4 strikes per minute, and has a 54% striking accuracy.

How to watch Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio

Date: Saturday, July 8

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Petrino: -285

Prachnio: +240

Splits: 88% of handle, 86% of bets on Petrino

In a classic young vs. old type of matchup, the public is siding with the youngster Petrino. There is no doubt that Prachnio’s chin will be up for the test and he’ll have to cover up in this one. Look for Petrino to use his 77” wingspan to his advantage, as 6 of his 8 career wins have come by way of knockout. Although Prachnio has recently turned the corner in development, side with Petrino on the moneyline as he’s likely to walk away with the win by points of KO.