Everything you need to know for Saaiman vs. Mitchell at UFC 290

UFC 290 is set to take place this Saturday, July 8 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and includes a 14-fight card. The early prelims get going at 6 p.m. ET., followed by the prelims which are set for 8 p.m. A featherweight showdown between current champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez will highlight the main card at 10 p.m. Also notable on the early prelims is a bantamweight clash between Cameron Saaiman and Terrence Mitchell.

Saaiman (8-0) is looking to extend his win streak after a majority decision win over Leomama Martinez in March. The 22-year-old also won his UFC debut, with an impressive third-round TKO win over Steven Koslow. Saaiman lands 5.3 strikes per minute along with a 48% striking accuracy and 67” southpaw reach. The former Dana White Contender Series standout hopes to continue success in the bantamweight division.

Mitchell (14-2) is making his UFC debut, after dominating several fighting leagues out in Alaska and previously made an appearance on The Ultimate Fighter in 2016, losing to Kai Kara-France. The 33-year-old has won 12 straight fights, with his last six stoppages all coming in the first round. There is no doubt he is facing a different level of competition, as he covers for Christian Rodriguez who withdrew from the bout due to injury.

How to watch Cameron Saaiaman vs. Terrence Mitchell

Date: Saturday, July 8

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Saaiman: -540

Mitchell: +390

Splits: 74% of handle, 81% of bets on Saaiman

Well, it’s no shocker to see the majority of the plays on Saaiman, per the splits. Mitchell is a hefty underdog and this will come down to how well his fight experience translates to the big stage. Last week on the Strickland-Magomedov card we saw Nursulton Ruziboev pull off an upset of Brunno Ferreira, could the script re-align? It probably does not and this will likely end up in a Saaiman first-round TKO.