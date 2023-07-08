 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything you need to know for Saaiman vs. Mitchell at UFC 290

Cameron Saaiman and Terrence Mitchell fight at bantamweight on the early preliminary card of UFC 290 on Saturday, July 8. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By Mike Turay
UFC 290 is set to take place this Saturday, July 8 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and includes a 14-fight card. The early prelims get going at 6 p.m. ET., followed by the prelims which are set for 8 p.m. A featherweight showdown between current champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez will highlight the main card at 10 p.m. Also notable on the early prelims is a bantamweight clash between Cameron Saaiman and Terrence Mitchell.

Saaiman (8-0) is looking to extend his win streak after a majority decision win over Leomama Martinez in March. The 22-year-old also won his UFC debut, with an impressive third-round TKO win over Steven Koslow. Saaiman lands 5.3 strikes per minute along with a 48% striking accuracy and 67” southpaw reach. The former Dana White Contender Series standout hopes to continue success in the bantamweight division.

Mitchell (14-2) is making his UFC debut, after dominating several fighting leagues out in Alaska and previously made an appearance on The Ultimate Fighter in 2016, losing to Kai Kara-France. The 33-year-old has won 12 straight fights, with his last six stoppages all coming in the first round. There is no doubt he is facing a different level of competition, as he covers for Christian Rodriguez who withdrew from the bout due to injury.

How to watch Cameron Saaiaman vs. Terrence Mitchell

Date: Saturday, July 8
Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET
Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Saaiman: -540
Mitchell: +390

Splits: 74% of handle, 81% of bets on Saaiman

Well, it’s no shocker to see the majority of the plays on Saaiman, per the splits. Mitchell is a hefty underdog and this will come down to how well his fight experience translates to the big stage. Last week on the Strickland-Magomedov card we saw Nursulton Ruziboev pull off an upset of Brunno Ferreira, could the script re-align? It probably does not and this will likely end up in a Saaiman first-round TKO.

