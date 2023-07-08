Everything you need to know for Aguilar vs. Ross at UFC 290

UFC 290 is set to take place this Saturday, July 8, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and includes a 14-fight card. The early prelims get going at 6 p.m. ET., followed by the prelims which are set for 8 p.m. A featherweight showdown between current champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez will highlight the main card at 10 p.m. Also notable on the early prelims is a flyweight clash between Jesus Aguilar and Shannon Ross.

Aguilar (8-2) was a standout on the Dana White Contender Series, earning a third-round submission win over Erisson Ferreria da Silva last August. In February, he lost his UFC debut by way of first-round submission to Tatsuro Taira. Aguilar has a 62” reach and 48% striking accuracy. The 27-year-old fighter out of Mexico has won 6 of his 8 fights all by submission.

Ross (12-7) is an Australian-born fighter, looking to get his first win in the UFC. Back in 2022, he was defeated by Vinicius Salvador during the Dana White Contender Series. In February, Kleydson Rodrigues blitzed Ross, finishing him with a first-round TKO flurry. Ross has a 66” reach and 37% striking accuracy. Now, the 34-year-old has a chance to get back in the win column.

How to watch Jesus Aguilar vs. Shannon Ross

Date: Saturday, July 8

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Aguilar: -140

Ross: +120

Splits: 52% of handle, 79% of bets on Aguilar

In what is likely to be an entertaining fight, the panic button might be pressed if Ross were to drop yet another contest. He enters this one as a slight underdog, having lost his last two by TKO before the third round even started. Aguilar is no stranger to finishing opponents and this seems to be an ideal fight for him. Aguilar by submission (XXX) or KO (+XXX) are both playable.