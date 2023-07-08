Everything you need to know for Ribovics vs. Kirk at UFC 290

UFC 290 is set to take place this Saturday, July 8 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and includes a 14-fight card. The early prelims get going at 6 p.m. ET., followed by the prelims which are set for 8 p.m. A featherweight showdown between current champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez will highlight the main card at 10 p.m. Also notable in the early prelims is a lightweight clash between Esteban Ribovics and Kamuela Kirk.

Ribovics (11-1) had an impressive showing on the Dana White Contender Series, landing a first-round knockout win last August. In March he dropped his debut fight against Loik Radzhabov by way of unanimous decision, marking his first professional loss. The 27-year-old has a 69” reach along with a 47% striking accuracy and lands 4.7 strikes per minute.

Kirk (12-5) has gone 1-1 in two career UFC fights. In his most recent bout, he was defeated by Damon Jackson, losing on a second-round submission. Kirk beat Makwan Amirjahni by way of a unanimous decision back in 2021, his first win. The 29-year-old fights switch has a 75” reach, lands 2.9 strikes per minute and has a 49% striking accuracy.

How to watch Esteban Ribovics vs. Kamuela Kirk

Date: Satruday, July 8

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Ribovics: -150

Kirk: +130

Splits: 60% of handle, 72% of bets on Ribovics

The public is leaning toward Ribovics to get back on track and walk away with a win. In a good matchup of emerging lightweights, Kirk will need to slow down the bout and win with several takedowns. However, Ribovics is the favored fighter and for good reason. Ribovics by unanimous decision is the ideal play here.