Everything you need to know for Crute vs. Menifield at UFC 290

UFC 290 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 8 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. Also notable on the undercard is a light heavyweight fight between #14 Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield.

Crute (12-3-1) will be taking on Menifield for the second time this year. In their first meeting, he attempted a takedown in the third round but Menifield grabbed the fence and was given a point deduction. The referees later scored the fight a majority draw. Crute was absorbing big shots from Menifield early in the bout but scored several takedowns to keep the scorecards close.

Menifield (13-3-1) dominated the early rounds, even landing a first-round knockdown of Crute back in February. In terms of total strikes, Menifield had landed an efficient 99 out of 127. However, his lack of prep for takedowns backfired. In the last round, he was given a point deduction and on the cards two judges had the bout 28-28 even, meaning Menifield was en route to victory.

How to watch Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Date: Saturday, July 8

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ABC and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Crute: -120

Menifield: +100

Splits: 57% of handle, 49% of bets on Menifield

Who doesn’t enjoy a good grudge match? Crute hasn’t scored a win in the octagon since October 2020, while Menifield had won his previous two bouts by knockout. It’ll come down to which fighter made strides in terms of adjustments to determine a winner here. Menifield has the proven strength to damage, but the grappling prowess of Crute is a game-changer. This time around expect Menifield to get the job done, take him for a knockout win (+165).