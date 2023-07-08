Everything you need to know for Jauregui vs. Gomes at UFC 290

UFC 290 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 8 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. Also notable on the undercard is a women’s strawweight fight between Yazmin Jauregui and Denise Gomes.

Jauregui (10-0) enters this bout undefeated, winning her last two fights over Iasmin Lucindo and Istela Nunes. Jauregui finished Nunes with an impressive second-round TKO. The 24-year-old fights out of an orthodox stance with a 64” reach, lands 6.3 strikes per minute, and has a 41% striking accuracy. 7 of her 10 wins have come by way of knockout.

Gomes (7-2) is a previous Dana White Contender Series standout, earning a contract last August. In her last bout, she bested Bruna Brasil, scoring a second-round TKO win in April. The 23-year-old fights out of an orthodox stance with a 63” reach, lands 4.6 strikes per minute, and has a 47% striking accuracy. 5 of her 7 wins have come by way of knockout.

How to watch Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes

Date: Saturday, July 8

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ABC and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Jauregui: -410

Gomes: +310

Splits: 87% of handle, 82% of bets on Jauregui

Jauregui has been on a hot streak of late and the public is siding with her to keep it going. Both fighters have striking power good enough to land a knockout win. Gomes is a slight step up in competition, but expect Jauregui to seal the deal by the points (+110) or knockout (+175).