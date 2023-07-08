 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything you need to know for Jauregui vs. Gomes at UFC 290

Yazmin Jauregui and Denise Gomes fight at women’s strawweight on the preliminary card of UFC 290 on Saturday, July 8. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

By DKNetworkStaff

UFC Fight Night: Jauregui v Nunes Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC 290 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 8 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. Also notable on the undercard is a women’s strawweight fight between Yazmin Jauregui and Denise Gomes.

Jauregui (10-0) enters this bout undefeated, winning her last two fights over Iasmin Lucindo and Istela Nunes. Jauregui finished Nunes with an impressive second-round TKO. The 24-year-old fights out of an orthodox stance with a 64” reach, lands 6.3 strikes per minute, and has a 41% striking accuracy. 7 of her 10 wins have come by way of knockout.

Gomes (7-2) is a previous Dana White Contender Series standout, earning a contract last August. In her last bout, she bested Bruna Brasil, scoring a second-round TKO win in April. The 23-year-old fights out of an orthodox stance with a 63” reach, lands 4.6 strikes per minute, and has a 47% striking accuracy. 5 of her 7 wins have come by way of knockout.

How to watch Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes

Date: Saturday, July 8
Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ABC and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Jauregui: -410
Gomes: +310

Splits: 87% of handle, 82% of bets on Jauregui

Jauregui has been on a hot streak of late and the public is siding with her to keep it going. Both fighters have striking power good enough to land a knockout win. Gomes is a slight step up in competition, but expect Jauregui to seal the deal by the points (+110) or knockout (+175).

