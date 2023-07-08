Everything you need to know for Maddalena vs. Harrell at UFC 290

UFC 290 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 8 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. Also notable on the undercard is a welterweight fight between #14 Jack Della Maddalena and Josiah Harrell.

Maddalena (14-2) enters this fight red-hot, winning his last 14 fights, including 4 straight first-round stoppages. In his last bout, he made quick work of Randy Brown, sealing a win by way of first-round submission. The 26-year-old Australian fighter is a previous Dana White Contender Series winner, defeating Ange Loosa back in September 2021. 11 of his 14 career wins have come by knockout.

Harrell (7-0) will be making his UFC debut in this one. The 24-year-old started his MMA career in local Ohio fighting leagues and recently won an LFA bout in June. Harrell is a last-minute cover for #8 ranked welterweight Sean Brady who had to withdraw due to a staph infection.

How to watch Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell

Date: Saturday, July 8

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ABC and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Maddalena: -950

Harrell: +600

Splits: 78% of handle, 85% of bets on Maddalena

Fans were in for a treat as Maddalena vs. Brady was sure to deliver a nice fight. Now, Harrell comes into the octagon with nothing to lose, but on very short notice. Not surprised to see the majority of the splits in Maddalena’s favor. This is not going the distance and Maddalena is bound to walk away with a knockout win. The under on 1.5 rounds (-270) as well as a Maddalena KO (-300) are easy plays.