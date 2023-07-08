Everything you need to know for Price vs. Lawler at UFC 290

UFC 290 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 8 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. Also notable on the undercard is a welterweight fight between #14 Niko Price and Robbie Lawler.

Price (15-6) makes his first appearance in the octagon this year, as the 33-year-old lost his previous bout to Philip Rowe by way of a third-round TKO last December. Price has 10 knockouts in his career, but has not won a fight since October 2021 against Alex Oliveira. He enters this fight landing 5.4 strikes per minute, along with a 76” reach and 42% striking accuracy.

Lawler (29-16) is a 10-year UFC veteran, in his previous fight he lost by way of second-round TKO to Bryan Barberena last July. His record has been teetering a bit of late, losing 5 of his last 6 fights in the octagon. The 41-year-old enters this fight landing 3.8 strikes per minute, along with 74” reach and 46” reach.

How to watch Niko Price vs. Robbie Lawler

Date: Saturday, July 8

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ABC and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Price: -260

Lawler: +220

Splits: 61% of handle, 66% of bets on Price

A nice matchup of two welterweight vets who are looking for a win. Lawler has tons of big fight experience facing off against the likes of Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and Colby Covington. It almost seems surreal to see Lawler, a former welterweight champion still competing at this level. Price, however, is expected to prevail and taking him by knockout (+100) inside the distance is a viable choice.