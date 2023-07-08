 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Everything you need to know for Price vs. Lawler at UFC 290

Niko Price and Robbie Lawler fight at welterweight on the preliminary card of UFC 290 on Saturday, July 8. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

By DKNetworkStaff

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UFC 276 Weigh-in Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

UFC 290 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 8 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. Also notable on the undercard is a welterweight fight between #14 Niko Price and Robbie Lawler.

Price (15-6) makes his first appearance in the octagon this year, as the 33-year-old lost his previous bout to Philip Rowe by way of a third-round TKO last December. Price has 10 knockouts in his career, but has not won a fight since October 2021 against Alex Oliveira. He enters this fight landing 5.4 strikes per minute, along with a 76” reach and 42% striking accuracy.

Lawler (29-16) is a 10-year UFC veteran, in his previous fight he lost by way of second-round TKO to Bryan Barberena last July. His record has been teetering a bit of late, losing 5 of his last 6 fights in the octagon. The 41-year-old enters this fight landing 3.8 strikes per minute, along with 74” reach and 46” reach.

How to watch Niko Price vs. Robbie Lawler

Date: Saturday, July 8
Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ABC and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Price: -260
Lawler: +220

Splits: 61% of handle, 66% of bets on Price

A nice matchup of two welterweight vets who are looking for a win. Lawler has tons of big fight experience facing off against the likes of Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and Colby Covington. It almost seems surreal to see Lawler, a former welterweight champion still competing at this level. Price, however, is expected to prevail and taking him by knockout (+100) inside the distance is a viable choice.

More From DraftKings Network