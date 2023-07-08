Everything you need to know for Nickal vs. Woodburn at UFC 290

UFC 290 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 8 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. Also notable on the main card is a middleweight fight between Bo Nickal and Val Woodburn.

Nickal (7-0) is a promising prospect in the middleweight division, who has won 4 straight fights all by first-round stoppages. During back-to-back fights on the Dana White Contender Series, Nickal defeated both opponents by submission barely a minute into each contest. In his UFC debut, Nickal’s submission ability was on display again, stopping Jamie Pickett with an arm-triangle choke in the first round.

Woodburn (7-0) gets the call-up after going undefeated in a number of Florida-based fight leagues. He is filling in for Tresean Gore who had to withdraw due to a wrist injury. A big-time opportunity for the 29-year-old who has won 5 of 7 fights by knockout in his MMA career.

How to watch Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn

Date: Saturday, July 8

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Nickal: -2400

Woodburn: +1200

Splits: 63% of handle, 48% of bets on Woodburn

A historical feat for Nickal, he was a -2500 favorite, which is a UFC record in terms of an opening line. Miracles could happen, but the Nickal hype train is bound to steamroll Woodburn. This likely will not go the distance and Nickal will spoil Woodburn’s upset bid.