Everything you need to know for Turner vs. Hooker at UFC 290

UFC 290 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 8 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. Also notable on the main card is a middleweight fight between Bo Nickal and Val Woodburn.

Turner (13-6) is 4- 1 in his last five bouts. The loss came in his most recent bout against Mateusz Gamrot in a third-round split decision. Prior to that, he had ripped off six wins in a row. Turner has been in the UFC since 2018 and is 6-3 thus far. He got his start with a win in the Dana White contender series against Max Mustaki.

Hooker ( 22-12) is 2-3 in his last five bouts. However, he did win his last time out against Claudio Puelles via second-round KO. He has been around much longer than his opponent, having had his first bout in 2014. Hooker has yet to earn a title opportunity during his UFC career, and at this point seems unlikely. He has never been able to rip off a long winning streak with his longest being four. This will be Hooker’s first time in the octagon this year.

How to watch Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker

Date: Saturday, July 8

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Turner: -255

Hooker: +215

Splits: 89% of handle, 75% of bets on Turner

Turner is a pretty big favorite, but not so big that an upset isn’t possible. However, it’s still likely that Turner comes out on top in this one. When looking at his numbers, he has never won a bout via decision during his career. He has won 69 percent of his bouts via KO/TKO and the other 31 percent via submission. Turner also lands 5.63 of significant strikes per minute for 46 percent of them. Another impressive stat he has is his takedown accuracy, which is at 66 percent. He doesn’t do it a lot, but when he does is successful. Hooker’s last three losses have come via KO and submission. Look for Turner to get aggressive and go for an early stoppage.