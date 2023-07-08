 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything you need to know for Whittaker vs. Du Plessis at UFC 290

Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis fight at middleweight on the main card of UFC 290. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker v Vettori Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC 290 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 8 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. Also notable on the main card is a middleweight fight between #2 Robert Whittaker and #5 Dricus Du Plessis.

Whittaker (24-2) needs no introduction, he has been dominant against everyone not named Israel Adesanya in the middleweight division. The 32-year-old uses an orthodox stance, has a 73” reach along with 42% striking accuracy while averaging 4.4 strikes per minute. In his latest bout, he defeated Marvin Vettori by way of unanimous decision last September. The 11-year veteran is eyeing yet another title challenge with a victory.

Plessis (19-2) has not lost since September 2019 and has reeled off 5 straight wins following his UFC debut in October 2020. In his last fight, Plessis walked away with a second-round TKO win over Derek Brunson at UFC 285 in March. Accumulating wins over Darren Till, Brad Tavares, and Trevin Giles en route to a top 5 standing in the division, Plessis now faces his toughest challenge yet.

How to watch Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Date: Saturday, July 8
Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Whittaker: -410
Du Plessis: +310

Splits: 74% of handle, 79% of bets on Whittaker

The public is siding with Whittaker and it’s hard not to agree. We know his inability to conquer Adesanya and your average fan would like to see a new challenger, but expect the big fight DNA of Whittaker to take over in this one. Plessis won’t make it easy as his 76” reach and 55% striking accuracy will keep Whittaker entertained, but a KO win (-110) from “The Reaper’ seems likely.

