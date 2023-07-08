How to watch UFC 290 on ESPN+ PPV via live stream

UFC 290 is set to get going this weekend from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 8. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

There are three bouts on the card that feature two ranked fighters. One is a flyweight title bout between the champion Brandon Moreno and No.2 Alexandre Pantoja. The champion will enter this one as a -205 favorite. The over/under is at 3.5 rounds, with the over at -175. The other is a lightweight bout between No. 11 Jalin Turner and No. 12 Dan Hooker. Turner enters his bout as a-285 favorite. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The early prelims will start at 6:00 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET with the Volkanovski-Rodriguez fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 290 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 290 will be live-streamed on UFC Fight Pass, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 290 will air on ESPN and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.