Start time for UFC 290 main card on Saturday, July 8

UFC 290 will feature two championship matches on the main card this weekend in Las Vegas. The event gets started at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass with the early preliminary card. The preliminary card follows at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The main card gets started on ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET.

The main card is headlined by a featherweight unification bout. Alexander Volkanovski puts his title on the line against interim champ Yair Rodriguez. Volkanovski is a -375 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook and the favored outcomes are a Volkanovski decision win at +140 and a Volkanovski KO, TKO, or DQ win at +150. The bout will likely get started after midnight ET.

The co-feature of the night will see Brandon Moreno put his flyweight title on the line against Alexandre Pantoja, who is getting his first title shot since joining UFC. Moreno is a -205 favorite to win and the fight is favored to go the distance, with a Moreno decision installed at +140. The bout will likely get started in the middle of the 11 p.m. hour.

The main card will start with a middleweight bout between Bo Nickal and Val Woodburn. Nickal is a -2100 favorite to win. The second fight of the main card will see 11th-ranked Jalin Turner face 12th-ranked Dan Hooker in a lightweight bout. Turner is a -285 favorite to win. The final bout before the two title fights will see second-ranked Robert Whittaker face Dricus Du Plessis in a middleweight bout. Whittaker is a -375 favorite.