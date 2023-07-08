Full card for UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

UFC 290 is set for Saturday, July 8, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are a total of 14 bouts on the card, headlined by a featherweight title bout between Andrew Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. The co-main is a flyweight title bout between Brandon Moreno and No. 2 Alexandre Pantoja.

The early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. on ESPNEWS. The big show gets started at 10:00p.m ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Volkanovski (25-2) and Rodriguez (16-3-1) are the main events, and despite what the odds are saying should be an interesting fight. The latter is coming off a loss to Islam Makhachev in his last bout in February. The loss came in a bout for the lightweight title. Rodriguez is riding a two-bout streak heading into this one. In his last time out, he defeated Josh Emmitt in the second round using the triangle choke.

Another bout to look out for on this card is Moreno vs. Pantoja. Moreno is the current flyweight champion. He enters this one as a -205 favorite, while Pantoja is a +175 underdog. The odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

There are three bouts on the card between ranked fighters on the card, with the first being No.11 Jalin Turner and No. 12 Dan Hooker in a lightweight bout. The former, as the higher-ranked fighter, is a -285 favorite, while the latter is a +240 underdog.

UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

#11 Jalin Turner vs. #12 Dan Hooker, lightweight

Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn, middleweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price, welterweight

#14 Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell, welterweight

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes, women’s strawweight

#14 Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield, light heavyweight

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass