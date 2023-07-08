How did Alexandre Pantoja do in his last fight?

The UFC takes center stage for International Fight Week when they present UFC 290 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 8. The card is headlined by a battle for the featherweight championship between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. There is a second title match on the card as Brandon Moreno will defend his UFC flyweight championship against Alexandre Pantoja.

UFC 290 will be streamed live on ESPN+ PPV.

Pantoja (25-5) will be making his first trip into the octagon in nearly a year to fight Brandon Moreno for the UFC flyweight championship. His last fight was a quick submission win over Alex Perez at UFC 277, which earned Pantoja a Performance of the Night bonus.

Pantoja’s last two fights have earned him Performance of the Night bonuses. When he finished Brandon Royval by rear naked choke at UFC Vegas 34 on August 21, 2021, he also received that $50,000 bonus.

Pantoja’s big win, and likely the reason that he’s getting this title shot, came against Moreno at UFC Fight Night 129 back on May 19, 2018. The unanimous decision win by Pantoja wasn’t even part of the main televised card. Pantoja has lost a couple of matches since that first Moreno fight. he dropped a unanimous decision to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 240 and had another unanimous decision loss to Askar Askarov at UFC Fight Island 2 during the pandemic on July 19, 2020.

Despite Pantoja’s earlier win against Moreno, he is a +160 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s fight.