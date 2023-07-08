How did Brandon Moreno do in his last fight?

The UFC takes center stage for International Fight Week when they present UFC 290 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 8. The card is headlined by a battle for the featherweight championship between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. There is a second title match on the card as Brandon Moreno will defend his UFC flyweight championship against Alexandre Pantoja.

UFC 290 will be streamed live on ESPN+ PPV. Moreno is a -190 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Moreno (21-6-2) is a two-time flyweight champion and the first Mexican-born champion in the UFC. The title reigns came during a tremendous series of bouts with Deiveson Figueiredo. Moreno and Figueiredo battled to a majority draw in their first fight at UFC 256.

In the second fight, Moreno won his first UFC flyweight title with a submission win over Figueiredo by rear-naked choke in the third round at UFC 263.

The rematch in at UFC 270 in Anaheim, California was a great atmosphere with a huge pro-Moreno crowd (he is from nearby Tijuana, Mexico). It was arguably the best of the four fights between the combatants with Moreno using his accurate strikes and Figueiredo grinding his way through Moreno’s offense to make an “ugly” fight. It worked and Figueiredo regained the title in a very close (and disputed) unanimous decision.

With Figueiredo out due to injury, Moreno fought Kai Kara-France for the interim title at UFC 277 and earned a third-round knockout victory with a vicious kick to the liver that locked Kara-France up and forced a stoppage.

Figueiredo and Moreno would meet one last time at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro. With Figueiredo struggling to make the 125-pound weight limit, he was planning to move up after the fight. It was a competitive first two rounds although Moreno was ahead on all the scorecards. Moreno opened a cut on Figueiredo early in the fight and targeted it for the next two and a half rounds until Figueiredo swelling eye forced a doctor's stoppage.