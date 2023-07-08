 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290 via live stream

We go over how to watch the Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja flyweight fight on UFC 290, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

By Mike Turay
MMA: JUL 30 UFC 277 Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC 290 will be taking place this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, live from the T-Mobile Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 8, and will be highlighted by a UFC featherweight championship bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. In the co-main event, it will be Brandon Moreno defending the UFC flyweight championship against Alexandre Pantoja.

Pantoja (25-5) notched a win over Moreno (21-6-2) in 2018, but the roles have been reversed since then and Moreno is widely considered the top flyweight in the world. The champion is a -190 favorite Saturday and Pantoja is +160 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

In the main event, Volkanovski is a clear favorite at -380, and Rodriguez is a huge underdog at +290.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET streaming on UFC Fight Pass, followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The main card for UFC 290 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

