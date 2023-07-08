How to watch Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290 via live stream

UFC 290 will be taking place this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, live from the T-Mobile Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 8, and will be highlighted by a UFC featherweight championship bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. In the co-main event, it will be Brandon Moreno defending the UFC flyweight championship against Alexandre Pantoja.

Pantoja (25-5) notched a win over Moreno (21-6-2) in 2018, but the roles have been reversed since then and Moreno is widely considered the top flyweight in the world. The champion is a -190 favorite Saturday and Pantoja is +160 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

In the main event, Volkanovski is a clear favorite at -380, and Rodriguez is a huge underdog at +290.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET streaming on UFC Fight Pass, followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The main card for UFC 290 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.