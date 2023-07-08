What time does Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja start at UFC 290?

UFC 290 will be taking place this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada live from the T-Mobile Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 8, and will be highlighted by a UFC featherweight championship bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. In the co-main event, it will be Brandon Moreno defending the UFC flyweight championship against Alexandre Pantoja.

Pantoja (25-5) has a win over Moreno (21-6-2) from 2018, but the roles have been reversed since then and Moreno is widely considered the top flyweight in the world. The champion is a -190 favorite Saturday and Pantoja is +160 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. It follows the preliminary card, which starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be shown on ABC and ESPN.

Moreno vs. Pantoja is the fourth fight on the card. Their bout is likely to get going around 11:30 p.m., depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card. The card is headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez, which will begin around 12:15 a.m. ET.