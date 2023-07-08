How did Yair Rodriguez do in his last fight?

UFC 290 is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 8, live from the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are a total of 14 bouts on the evening between the early prelims, prelims, and main card. The event will be headlined by a featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. The main card will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET, and the ring walk for the main event is expected to begin around approximately 12;00 p.m. ET.

Rodriguez (16-3-1) is 2-2-1 in his last five bouts. The last time Rodriguez was in the octagon, he defeated Josh Emmitt via second-round submission. He used the triangle choke to get the victory. Rodriguez landed 62 of 107 significant strikes in the matchup for 57 percent. He also landed 8-11 punches from the ground in the matchup.

He has won an equal 38 percent of bouts via KO/TKO and decision. When looking at his career, he lands 4.78 significant strikes per minute for 46 percent of them. His takedown accuracy is at 34 percent, but he does an excellent job of defending against the takedown when his percentage is at 63 percent. His bout before the last one ended in a first-round KO/TKO

He is currently the betting underdog at +290 at DraftKings Sportsbook.