How did Alexander Volkanovski do in his last fight?

UFC 290 is set for Saturday, July 8, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are a total of 14 bouts on the card between the early prelims, prelims, and the main card. The headliner of the evening is a featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. The main card will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET, and the ring walk for the main event is expected to begin around 12:00 a.m. ET.

Volkanovski (25-2) will enter Saturday’s contest coming off a loss to Islam Makhachev back in February via fifth round unanimous decision. This was the first loss he suffered since joining the UFC in 2016. He had five straight title defenses before his most recent loss. That was arguably his toughest battle not only because he lost, but heading in the opponent was arguably the most difficult he had faced.

When looking at the numbers, the biggest difference is that while Volkanovski threw more punches for the majority of the fight, Makhachev was more accurate and more impactful. He landed 57 of 95 significant strikes as opposed to 70 of 143 for Volkanovski. Despite how dominant Makhachev looked, only one judge agreed with their scorecard being 49-46. The other two scored it 48-47. This was a lightweight title bout giving Makhachev his first career title defense.

Despite the loss, Volkanovski is currently the betting favorite entering Saturday at -380, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. For him to win via KO/ TKO/ DQ, he’s betting at +165. Volkanovski via decision is currently at +120.