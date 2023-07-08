What time does Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez start at UFC 290?

UFC 290 kicks off with a 14-fight card that is culminated with a featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. The event will take place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and have a co-main in a featherweight title bout between the champion Brandon Moreno and No. 2 Alexandre Pantoja.

Volkanovski (25-2) will enter Saturday’s bout coming off a loss to Islam Makhachev back in February via a fifth-round unanimous decision. That was the first loss that he had suffered since joining the UFC in 2016. He had five successful title defenses before the loss. Rodriguez(16-3-1) is 2-2-1 in his last five bouts. He defeated Josh Emmett in February to claim the interim featherweight via second-round submission. This is his second time holding a title and his first since 2014.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10:00 p.m. and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. The card is headlined by Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez.

The main card gets going at 10:00 p.m., and Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez is the 14th fight on the card. Their bout is likely to get going around 12:00 p.m., depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.