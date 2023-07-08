 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 via live stream

We go over how to watch the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez featherweight fight on UFC 290, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

By Mike Turay
MMA: UFC 284 Rodriguez vs Emmett Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 290 will be taking place this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, live from the T-Mobile. The five-bout main card gets started at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 8, and will be highlighted by a featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. A co-main features a flyweight title bout between the champion Brandon Moreno and No. 2 Alexandre Pantoja.

Volkanovski is currently the betting favorite at -380, while Rodriguez is the underdog at +280. The current over/under for the round total is set at 4.5. You can bet the over at -110 and the under at -120. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6:00 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8:00 p.m. The main card for UFC 290 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

