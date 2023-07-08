How to watch Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 via live stream

UFC 290 will be taking place this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, live from the T-Mobile. The five-bout main card gets started at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 8, and will be highlighted by a featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. A co-main features a flyweight title bout between the champion Brandon Moreno and No. 2 Alexandre Pantoja.

Volkanovski is currently the betting favorite at -380, while Rodriguez is the underdog at +280. The current over/under for the round total is set at 4.5. You can bet the over at -110 and the under at -120. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6:00 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8:00 p.m. The main card for UFC 290 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.