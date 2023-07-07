UFC 290 weigh-in: How to watch via live stream

UFC 290 gets underway on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. The day before the full card of bouts, the fighters will weigh in. The official weigh-in is at 12 p.m. on Friday and the ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 7 p.m. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features champion vs. champion as Alexander Volkanovski takes on Yair Rodriguez. The two featherweights will look to unify the division. The weight limit for featherweight is 145 pounds. The co-feature of the night will see Brandon Moreno defend his flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja. The weight limit for flyweight is 125 pounds.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon. If anybody misses weight, they will either face a fine (and potential title forfeit), the fight could be canceled, or a backup could fill in depending how high up the card the bout is.

UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: ( C ) Alexander Volkanovski vs. ( C ) Yair Rodriguez, for Volkanovski’s featherweight title

( ) Alexander Volkanovski vs. ( ) Yair Rodriguez, for Volkanovski’s featherweight title ( C ) Brandon Moreno vs. #2 Alexandre Pantoja, for Moreno’s flyweight title

) Brandon Moreno vs. #2 Alexandre Pantoja, for Moreno’s flyweight title #2 Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis, middleweight

#11 Jalin Turner vs. #12 Dan Hooker, lightweight

Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn, middleweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price, welterweight

#14 Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell, welterweight

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes, women’s strawweight

#14 Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield, light heavyweight

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass