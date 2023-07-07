How to watch Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja weigh-in for UFC 290 via live stream

UFC 290 gets underway on Saturday, July 8 in Las Vegas, and we get to see the flyweight championship decided in the co-feature of the night. Brandon Moreno will put his recently unified title on the line against Alexandre Pantoja. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET and this bout will likely get started later in the 11 p.m. hour.

On Friday, Moreno and Pantoja will meet for one final time before the bout when they step on the scales to weigh in. The official weigh-in is scheduled for 12 p.m. and the ceremonial weigh-in will take place at approximately 7 p.m. You can live stream the weigh-in at the top of the page in the embedded video.

The flyweight limit in UFC is 125 pounds. If either fighter comes in over, punishment can include a fine, stripping one of the chance to win the title in the bout, or replacing the offending fighter with another fighter.

Moreno enters the weigh-in as a -200 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Pantoja is a +170 underdog. Moreno unified the flyweight title when he beat Deiveson Figueiredo via third-round TKO at UFC 283. Pantoja is making his first title bout appearance in UFC and is coming off three straight wins.

We’ll update you with weigh-in for Moreno vs. Pantoja. We’re providing full UFC 290 weigh-in results here.

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja weigh-in results

TBD