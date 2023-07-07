How to watch Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez weigh-in for UFC 290 via live stream

It’s champion vs. champion at the top of the UFC 290 card this Saturday in Las Vegas. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski faces off against interim featherweight champ Yair Rodriguez to unify the titles. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET and this bout will likely get started later just after midnight.

On Friday, Volkanovski and Rodriguez will meet at the weigh-in when they each step on the scale. The official weigh-in is scheduled for 12 p.m. and the ceremonial weigh-in will take place at approximately 7 p.m. You can live stream the weigh-in at the top of the page in the embedded video.

The featherweight limit in UFC is 145 pounds. If a fighter comes in over, they’ll get an initial chance to get to the weight. If a fighter simply cannot make the weight, punishment can include a fine, stripping the offender of the chance to win the title in the bout, or replacing the offending fighter with another fighter.

Volkanovski enters the weigh-in as a -237500 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Rodriguez is a +285 underdog. Volkanovski won the featherweight title in 2019 at UFC 245 when he claimed a unanimous decision over Max Holloway. He’s successfully defended the title four times, but is coming off a loss in a bout against Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. Rodriguez claimed the interim title in February at UFC 284 when he beat Josh Emmett via second-round submission.

We’ll update you with weigh-in for Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez. We’re providing full UFC 290 weigh-in results here.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez weigh-in results

TBD