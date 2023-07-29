Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291

The UFC 291 main card gets underway at 10 p.m. ET and the third bout on the card will see Derrick Lewis and Marcos Rogerio de Lima face off in a heavyweight bout. This was originally a preliminary card bout, but the cancellation of Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira resulted in this bout moving up. The main card will air as an ESPN+ PPV and this bout will likely get started in the 11 p.m. hour.

Lewis is 26-11 with one no contest. He enters this bout on a three-fight losing streak and having lost four of his previous fight bouts. He most recently lost in February at UFC Fight Night when Sergey Spivak tapped him out in the first round of their main event bout. Back in August 2021, Lewis was stopped by Ciryl Gane in the third round of their interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 265.

De Lima is 21-8-1 and has won his last two bouts. Most recently he beat Waldo Cortes-Acosta via unanimous decision at an April UFC on ESPN card. His last PPV appearance was a decision loss to Blagoy Ivanov at UFC 274.

De Lima is favored to win in this bout with -210 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is -110 to win by a KO, TKO, or DQ. Lewis’ best odds are also for a KO, TKO, or DQ at +225.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

