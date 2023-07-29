Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green at UFC 291

UFC 291 comes to us live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, and the second fight of the main card will see Tony Ferguson and Bobby Green face off in a lightweight bout. The bout will air as part of the ESPN+ PPV and with the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET, Ferguson-Green should get started later in the 10 p.m. hour.

Ferguson is 25-8 but has lost five straight UFC bouts dating back to May 2020. That losing streak opened with a TKO loss to one of tonight’s main event fighters when Justin Gaethje beat him for the interim lightweight title.

Green is 29-14-1 with a no contest in his most recent bout against Jared Gordon at an April UFC Fight Night event. The bout was stopped after an accidental clash of heads. Prior to the no contest, Green had lost four of his previous six bouts.

Green is favored to win in this bout with -360 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The favored outcome is a Green decision win at +130, followed by a Green KO/TKO/DQ at +150. Ferguson’s best winning odds are +650 for a decision win.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green round-by-round results

