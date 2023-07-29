 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything you need to know for Maverick vs. Cachoeira at UFC 291

Miranda Maverick and Priscila Cachoeira fight at women’s flyweight on the early preliminary card of UFC 291 on Saturday, July 29. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By Mike Turay

UFC 289: Nunes v Aldana Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

UFC 291 gets going this Saturday, July 29, live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET, with a battle of top five lightweights #2 Dustin Poirier and #3 Justin Gaethje closing the show. Before the main event, the early preliminary card kicks off with a women’s flyweight matchup between Miranda Maverick and Priscila Cachoeira.

Maverick (11-5) enters this fight on a quick turnaround after losing to Jasmine Jasudavicius last month at UFC 289. Before that defeat, Maverick had won back-to-back over Sabina Mazo and Shanna Young. The 26-year-old has a 65” reach, lands 3.3 strikes per minute, and has a striking accuracy of 45%.

Cachoeira (12-4) makes her first appearance in the octagon this year after a successful 2022 in which she defeated Ji Yeon Kim and Ariane Lipski. She had a rough start, losing the first three bouts of her career in the UFC but has bounced back. The 34-year-old has a 65” reach, lands 4.6 strikes per minute, and has a 43% striking accuracy.

How to watch Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Date: Saturday, July 29
Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:30 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Maverick: -280
Cachoeira: +235

Splits: 68% of handle, 75% of bets on Maverick

Maverick started as a -335 favorite but that number has gone down to -280. Cachoeira is surprisingly a big underdog, considering she’s won two in a row. Expect Maverick to show off her wrestling skill, she can walk away with this one by either decision or submission.

