Everything you need to know for Semelsberger vs. Medić at UFC 291

UFC 291 gets going this Saturday, July 29, live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET, with a battle of top five lightweights #2 Dustin Poirier and #3 Justin Gaethje closing out the show. Before the main event, the early preliminary card features a welterweight matchup between Matthew Semelsberger and Uroš Medić.

Semelsberger (11-5) lost his last contest, a tough split decision to Jeremiah Wells in April. The 30-year-old defeated Jake Matthews last December by way of a unanimous decision. Consistency has been an issue for Semelsberger, as he’s yet to string together consecutive wins, he gets a chance to establish a streak this weekend.

Medić (8-1) is a previous standout on the Dana White Contender Series, he enters this fight following a second-round TKO win over Omar Morales in May. His first loss was to Jalin Turner back in September 2021, however, he’s looked impressive in his short UFC career. He’s jumping from lightweight to welterweight on short notice, replacing Yohan Lainesse.

How to watch Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uroš Medić

Date: Saturday, July 29

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Semelsberger: -205

Medić: +175

Splits: 81% of handle, 76% of bets on Semelsberger

This one will be full of fireworks, as both fighters like to headhunt and connect on punches. The storyline to focus on is the sudden shift in weight divisions for Medić, how does his body respond at 170 pounds? Medić is a precise power puncher who likes to jump onto opponents in the early rounds. Semelsberger isn’t shy himself, as 6 of his 11 wins have come by way of knockout. On paper this fight probably won’t go the distance, in a somewhat shocker expect Medić to earn this one by knockout (+330).