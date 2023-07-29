Everything you need to know for Vergara vs. Salvador at UFC 291

UFC 291 gets going this Saturday, July 29 live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET, with a battle of top five lightweights #2 Dustin Poirier and #3 Justin Gaethje closing the show. Before the main event, the early preliminary card features a flyweight matchup between CJ Vergara and Vinicius Salvador.

Vergara (11-4-1) earned his UFC contract after a strong first-round KO on the Dana White Contender Series back in 2021. Since then he has gone 2-2 in four appearances, his latest fight resulted in a second-round TKO win over Daniel da Silva. 7 of his 11 career victories have come by knockout.

Salvador (14-5) was also a part of the Dana White Contender Series, earning a contract after a nice showing in August 2022. Salvador lost his UFC debut to Victor Altamirano by way of a unanimous decision. The 27-year-old hailing from Brazil has won 13 of 14 by knockout.

How to watch CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador

Date: Saturday, July 29

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Vergara: -165

Salvador: +135

Splits: 67% of handle, 67% of bets on Vergara

Both of these fighters have precise knockout ability, as the public is siding with Vergara to get the job done. Often when you see a fighter lose their debut as Salvador did, they come back for their second fight extremely prepared. While Vergara has more experience under his belt, expect Salvador to earn the slight upset win. One play is to take the under 2.5 rounds (-145) along with Salvador to win by KO (+225).