Everything you need to know for Matthews vs. Flowers at UFC 291

UFC 291 will take place Saturday, July 29 from The Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The five-fight main card is headlined by top-ranked lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. They will fight for the honorary “BMF” title. Also on the main card is the light heavyweight debut of former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira. He will face former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in a title eliminator.

ESPN+ will have the PPV broadcast at 10 p.m. ET, while ABC and ESPN will handle the main preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET.

On the main preliminary card, things will kick off with a middleweight bout between Jake Matthews (18-6) and Darrius Flowers (12-5-1).

How to watch Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers

Date: Saturday, July 29

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ABC via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Matthews: -265

Flowers: +225

Splits: 49% of handle, 85% of bets on Matthews

Someone has put a large amount on Flowers pulling the upset here despite taking the fight on short notice and it’s easy to understand why. He has a heck of a punch and legitimate boxing skills. Matthews likes to stand, whether it’s in his best interest or not. If there is a good chance of an upset on this card it’s in this fight. Matthew is going to be there to get hit and if Flowers can connect properly, it will be lights out.