Everything you need to know for Bonfim vs. Giles at UFC 291

UFC 291 will take place Saturday, July 29 from The Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The five-fight main card is headlined by top-ranked lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. They will fight for the honorary “BMF” title. Also on the main card is the light heavyweight debut of former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira. He will face former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in a title eliminator. ESPN+ will have the PPV broadcast at 10 p.m. ET, while ABC and ESPN will handle the main preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET.

On the main preliminary card, it's a welterweight battle between undefeated prospect Gabriel Bonfim (14-0) and crafty veteran Trevin Giles, making a return to the division after a short stint at middleweight.

How to watch Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles

Date: Saturday, July 29

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ABC via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Bonfim: -330

Giles: +275

Splits: 92% of handle, 91% of bets on Bonfim

If the odds and the betting action didn’t give it away, Bonfim is a massive favorite and could be a future champion in the welterweight division. He got a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and made his debut at UFC 283 winning in 49 seconds. Giles should last longer than that, but he doesn’t have the striker power he used to and in his recent losses he’s walked into mistakes. Bonfim will go 15-0 with a late first-round stoppage win.