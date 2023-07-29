Everything you need to know for Lewis vs. Lima at UFC 291

UFC 291 will take place Saturday, July 29 from The Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The five-fight main card is headlined by top-ranked lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. They will fight for the honorary “BMF” title. Also on the main card is the light heavyweight debut of former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira. He will face former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in a title eliminator.

ESPN+ will have the PPV broadcast at 10 p.m. ET, while ABC and ESPN will handle the main preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET.

On the main card, it's a heavyweight battle between popular veteran Derrick Lewis (26-11) and Brazilian powerhouse Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-9-1).

How to watch Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Date: Saturday, July 29

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ABC via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Lewis: +175

Lima: -205

Splits: 58% of handle, 59% of bets on Lewis

It speaks to Lewis’ popularity that he is getting the betting share despite having lost three in a row, all in rather brutal knockout fashion. Rogerio de Lima is certainly there to be had. He runs out of gas very quickly and if the fight goes past a round, his advantages tend to go with it. That being said he hits HARD and the confidence in “The Black Beast” standing up to hard punches isn’t what it used to be. Rogerio de Lima takes this one late in the first round and Lewis retires post-fight.