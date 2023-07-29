Everything you need to know for Chiesa vs. Holland at UFC 291

UFC 291 is set to get going this weekend from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, July 29 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a lightweight fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. Also notable on the main card is a welterweight fight between No.7 Stephen Thompson and No. 15 Michel Pereira

Michael Chiesa (18-6) will square off against Kevin Holland (24-9-0) in a welterweight bout that kicks off the six-fight main card. Chiesa is 3-2 in his last five bouts but has lost two in a row. This will be his first time in the octagon in almost two years and will need a win in the worst way possible to get the ball rolling again. Before the losses, he had won four bouts in a row. His career started well but needs to gather that energy again to try to get back in the title picture.

Holland is 3-2 in his last five bouts and won his last time out. He was in the octagon in April and defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio via third-round Ko. He has been in the UFC since 2018 but has yet to earn himself a title opportunity. He once had a five-bout winning streak but has not been able to get back to that point. If he wants to earn a title opportunity, he will need to pull off a big upset or two.

How to watch Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

Date: Saturday, July 29

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Chiesa: +125

Holland: -145

Splits: 75% of handle, 79% of bets on Holland

Holland is a short favorite, and a part of that is due to Chiesa returning to the octagon for the first time in nearly two years. He lands 4.12 significant strikes per minute and lands 52 percent of them. Chiesa only absorbs 1.67 significant strikes per minute and will have trouble should Holland get aggressive. Chiesa will look to win via submission, which is how he wins 61 percent of his bouts. He averages 3.39 takedowns per 15 minutes and 54 percent takedown percentage. Holland defends against 50 percent of the takedown attempts that he faces. Should he be able to protect himself against takedowns to avoid a submission he will come out on top.