Everything you need to know for Ferguson vs. Green at UFC 291

UFC 291 is set to get going this weekend from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Ut on Saturday, July 29 at 10 p.m. EDT. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a lightweight fight between No. 2 Dustin Poirier and No. 3 Justin Gaethje. Also notable on the main card is a welterweight bout between no. 7 Stephen Thompson and No. 15 Michel Pereira.

Tony Ferguson (26-8) will take on Bobby Green (29-14, 1NC) in a lightweight bout. Ferguson enters this looking to end a slide that spans three years. He has lost five straight bouts dating back to 2020. His last win came in 2019 against Donald Cerrone in June 2019. The win came at the hands of via second-round KO. This will be his first fight in nearly a calendar year, so there could be some rust to shake off. However, it could also serve as a last chance to turn things around before they get to the point of no return.

Green has lost two straight and has one no-contest in the mix. The two losses both came via KO early in the bout. He was not happy about the no-contest he received in his last bout. He felt that it was not justified, and will look to rebound this week against a slumping Ferguson. His last win came in February 2022 when he defeated Nasrat Haqparast by a unanimous decision. He has been in the UFC for a decade but has not been able to earn himself a title opportunity.

How to watch Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Date: Saturday, July 29

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Ferguson: +310

Green: -380

Splits: 57% of handle on Ferguson, 59% of bets on Green

Green enters as a huge favorite, and with the way that Ferguson has performed lately, it will take a big performance to win. Green’s victories have come in all three varieties between winning via KO, submission, and decision. Ferguson has lost a bout each way during that stretch. Green also lands 5.97 significant strikes per minute and lands 51 percent of the ones he throws. Look for him to be aggressive, and go for the victory early and get back on the winning track.