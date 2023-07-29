How to watch Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 291 via live stream

UFC 291 will take place this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, live from The Delta Center. The five-bout main card starts at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 29, and will be highlighted by a lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje for the ceremonial “BMF” championship. ESPN+ PPV will handle the broadcast for the main card.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight title eliminator between former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira. It’s expected that the winner of this bout will receive a title shot against returning former champion Jiri Prochazka at the end of the year or in early 2024.

In the co-main event, Blachowicz is the -120 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The main card for UFC 291 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.