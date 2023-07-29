 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 via live stream

We go over how to watch the Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje lightweight fight on UFC 291, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

By Mike Turay
UFC 286: Gaethje v Fiziev Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 291 will be taking place this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah live from The Delta Center. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 29, and will be highlighted by a lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje for the ceremonial “BMF” championship.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight title eliminator between former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira. It’s expected that the winner of this bout will receive a title shot against returning former champion Jiri Prochazka at the end of the year or in early 2024.

Poirier, a former lightweight interim champion, is a -140 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in the main event. Blachowicz is a slight -120 favorite in the co-main event.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The main card for UFC 291 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

More From DraftKings Network