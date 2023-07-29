Start time for UFC 291 main card on Saturday, July 29

UFC 291 comes from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, July 29. The five-fight main card will be headlined by top-ranked lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje in a rematch of their explosive 2019 contest. They will be fighting for the decorative “BMF” title. Also on the card is a light heavyweight title eliminator between Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira.

Poirier (29-7-1) is a -145 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He won the first fight with Gaethje (24-4) by fourth-round TKO back in 2019. Both fighters have remained at the top of the lightweight division with Poirier ranked second and Gaethje ranked third.

Pereira (7-2) is making his debut at light heavyweight after a short run as the UFC middleweight champion. His first match in the division will be with the 40-year-old former champion Blachowicz, who is strong enough to take Pereira to the ground and put him in uncomfortable situations. Both fighters are currently -110 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 291 will get underway at 6:30 p.m. ET with three fights on the early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass. Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start 8 p.m. ET. and will air on ESPN and ABC. There are currently four fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Poirier and Gaethje, it’s estimated that will start just after midnight ET.