Full card for UFC 291 Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

UFC 291 will be taking place this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, live from the Delta Center. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 29, and will be highlighted by a lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje for the ceremonial “BMF” championship.

The early preliminary card starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN & ABC. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.

The co-feature of the night will see former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira making his light heavyweight debut in a title eliminator bout against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. The fight odds are dead even at DraftKings Sportsbook with each fighter at -110.

The BMF title appears to be a ceremonial belt. Jorge Masvidal won it in a fight with Nate Diaz in 2019 and never defended it. He eventually retired earlier this year. Poirier is a -145 favorite in the fight.

UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #2 Dustin Poirier vs. #3 Justin Gaethje, lightweight

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green, lightweight

#12 Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland, welterweight

#11 Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima, heavyweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles, welterweight

Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro, middleweight

Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers, welterweight

CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador, flyweight

Early preliminary card, 6:30 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass