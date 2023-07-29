How to watch UFC 291 on ESPN+ PPV via live stream

UFC 291 is set for Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah, live from the Delta Center. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 29, and will be highlighted by a lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje for the ceremonial “BMF” championship. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

The five-fight main card also features a light heavyweight title eliminator bout between former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. Pereira is making his debut in the light heavyweight division.

Poirier has a previous win over the Gaethje when he knocked him out in the fourth round of their 2019. The winner of this fight would be in the hunt to receive a title shot down the road against the winner of the Islam Makhachev-Charles Oliveira fight at UFC 294 in October.

At DraftKings Sportsbook it’s Poirier as the -145 favorite in the main event and both fighters are even at -110 in the co-feature.

The early prelims will start at 6:30 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET with the Poirier-Gaethje fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 291 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 291 will be live-streamed on UFC Fight Pass, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 291 will air on ESPN and ABC. Everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.