How did Justin Gaethje do in his last fight before UFC 291?

UFC 291 is set for Saturday, July 29, live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. There are six bouts on the main card, headlined by a lightweight bout between No. 2 Dustin Poirier and No. 3 Justin Gaetrhjes.

The main card will be available for streaming on ESPN+. Gaethje will enter Saturday as a +130 underdog. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gaethje (24-4) is 3-2 in his last five bouts, looking to add another win and work towards another title opportunity. He held the lightweight title in 2020 after defeating Tony Ferguson via fifth-round KO. He would go on to lose the title his next time out against Khabib Nurmagomedov. That was the last time he had a title opportunity, but he is inching closer to getting that opportunity once again.

The last time we saw him, however, he defeated Rafael Fizievk in March via a majority decision. In that bout, he landed 103 of 171 significant strikes for 60 percent of them. He did the most damage in the third round when he landed 53 significant strikes in the match, he also landed one of three possible takedown attempts. Gaethje landed 81 percent of shots from distance and 18 percent from the clinch.

The judges scored the bout 29-28, 29-28, and 28-28. So this bout was a lot closer than it seemed, but Gaethje was able to come out on top. He will have his hands full on Saturday going up against Poirier, but it will not be impossible for him to win. His opponent will look to get aggressive and go for the KO. He will need to do like he’s gone before and extend the fight out.