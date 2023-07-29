How did Dustin Poirier do in his last fight before UFC 291

UFC 291 is set for Saturday, July 29, live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 12-bout card is headlined by a lightweight clash between No. 2 Dustin Poirier and No.3 Justin Gaethje. There are six bouts on the main card that will begin at 10 p.m. EDT.

UFC 291 is available for streaming through ESPN+. Poirier is the betting favorite at -155.

Poirier (29-7-0, 1NC) is 4-1 in his last five bouts, and looking to pick up his second win in a row. The former lightweight champ is looking for another title opportunity, which could come in the next couple of bouts. He won the interim title in 2019 but would lose it his next time out and then lose his next opportunity in 2021 against Charles Oliveria. Poirier has been working to get back to this point and is on the cusp of getting atop of the lightweight division again.

Saturday will mark Poirier’s first time in the octagon this season. The last time we saw him he defeated Michael Chandler via third-round submission, using the rear naked choke. Poirier landed 50 percent of his significant strikes on the day. he was able to land three of those from the ground and three from the clinch position. The majority of his shots 89 percent of were targeted and landed on the headshots. He also had two submission attempts in the match as well.

After landing 28 significant strikes in the first he dialed it back and landed two of three significant strikes. In the third rounded 8 out of 16.

Poirier will look to game him another opportunity with a win in his one on Saturday. He is no. 2 in the division so one could very well be on the horizon.