How to watch Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira weigh-in for UFC 291 via live stream

UFC 291 gets underway Saturday, July 29 at 10 p.m. from The Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The official weigh-in is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Friday and the ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features top-ranked lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje squaring off for the fictional “BMF” title. The co-feature of the night will see former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira making his light heavyweight debut in a title eliminator bout against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

The 40-year-old Blachowicz (29-9-1), from Warsaw, Poland won the UFC light heavyweight title with a second-round knockout of Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 on September 27, 2020. He defeated then (and current) UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya by decision in a super fight at UFC 259, but lost the title to Glover Teixeira by knockout at UFC 267 on October 30, 2021. Since then Blachowicz has a win over Aleksander Rakic and a draw with Magomed Ankalaev.

Pereira (7-2) has spent most of his career in kickboxing, where he won two fights against Adesanya. The Brazilian-born striker made his UFC debut with a win over Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268 and eventually won the UFC middleweight championship with a third win over Adesanya at UFC 281 on November 12, 2022. In the rematch at UFC 287, however, Adesanya connected with a perfect counter right and knocked Pereira out in the second round to regain his title.

Blachowicz is the -120 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pereira is the underdog at +100.

