How to watch Dustin Poirier-Justin Gaethje 2 weigh-in for UFC 291 via live stream

UFC 291 gets underway Saturday at 10 p.m. from The Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The official weigh-in is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Friday and the ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features a lightweight grudge match between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje for the fictional “BMF” title. The title is purely for show. It was previously held by Jorge Masvidal, who defeated Nate Diaz for the honor, but never defended and he failed to win another match in the UFC before retiring earlier this year. The co-main event is a light heavyweight eliminator between former champion Jan Blachowicz and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

Poirier (29-7-1) is a former interim lightweight champion and defeated Gaethje by fourth-round TKO in their first fight at UFC at FOX 28 back on April 14, 2018. Gaethje (24-4), comes into the fight off a win against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286. Poirier steps into the fight as a -140 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ll update you with weigh-in for Poirier vs. Gaethje.

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje weigh-in results

TBD