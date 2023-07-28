UFC 291 weigh-in: How to watch via live stream

UFC 291 gets underway Saturday, July 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The official weigh-in is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Friday and the ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 7 p.m. that evening. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.
The main event features Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje squaring off in a lightweight bout for the BMF title.. The co-feature of the night will see Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira battle for the light heavyweight title.
There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.
Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.
Main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+
- Main event: #2 Dustin Poirier vs. #3 Justin Gaethje, lightweight
- #3 Jan Blachowicz vs. #2 Alex Pereira, light heavyweight
- #7 Stephen Thompson vs. #15 Michel Pereira, welterweight
- Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green, lightweight
- #12 Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland, welterweight
Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN
- Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles, welterweight
- #11 Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima, heavyweight
- Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro, middleweight
- Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers, welterweight
Early preliminary card, 6:30 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass
- CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador, flyweight
- Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic, welterweight
- Miranda Maverick vs, Priscila Cachoeira, women’s flyweight