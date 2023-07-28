UFC 291 weigh-in: How to watch via live stream

UFC 291 gets underway Saturday, July 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The official weigh-in is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Friday and the ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 7 p.m. that evening. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje squaring off in a lightweight bout for the BMF title.. The co-feature of the night will see Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira battle for the light heavyweight title.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #2 Dustin Poirier vs. #3 Justin Gaethje, lightweight

#3 Jan Blachowicz vs. #2 Alex Pereira, light heavyweight

#7 Stephen Thompson vs. #15 Michel Pereira, welterweight

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green, lightweight

#12 Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland, welterweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles, welterweight

#11 Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima, heavyweight

Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro, middleweight

Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers, welterweight

Early preliminary card, 6:30 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass