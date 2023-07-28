 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 291 weigh-in: How to watch via live stream

Watch the weigh-in here and we’ll update with official weights as they come in.

By David Fucillo

UFC 291 gets underway Saturday, July 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The official weigh-in is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Friday and the ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 7 p.m. that evening. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje squaring off in a lightweight bout for the BMF title.. The co-feature of the night will see Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira battle for the light heavyweight title.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

  • Main event: #2 Dustin Poirier vs. #3 Justin Gaethje, lightweight
  • #3 Jan Blachowicz vs. #2 Alex Pereira, light heavyweight
  • #7 Stephen Thompson vs. #15 Michel Pereira, welterweight
  • Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green, lightweight
  • #12 Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland, welterweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles, welterweight
  • #11 Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima, heavyweight
  • Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro, middleweight
  • Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers, welterweight

Early preliminary card, 6:30 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass

  • CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador, flyweight
  • Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic, welterweight
  • Miranda Maverick vs, Priscila Cachoeira, women’s flyweight

More From DraftKings Network